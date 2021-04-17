Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 459.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,231 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cousins Properties worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.62 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

