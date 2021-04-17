Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Cream has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $35,979.25 and approximately $25.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,445.13 or 1.00133548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00611630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00385351 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.71 or 0.00910499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

