Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,591. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.