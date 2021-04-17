Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $906.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $906.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

