Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $23,616.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00723484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00087043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033427 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

