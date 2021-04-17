CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $786,694.65 and $132.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

