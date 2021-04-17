Darwinia Commitment Token Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $189.94 or 0.00308907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 70,926 coins and its circulating supply is 43,778 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

