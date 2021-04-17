Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Apr 17th, 2021


Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,174.80 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $745.00 and a 52 week high of $1,161.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,042.27.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

