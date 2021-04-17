DDKoin Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $61,112.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011726 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003887 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

