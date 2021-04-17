Decentraland (MANA) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $574.03 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.