DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $440,844.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $440,844.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004203 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.00741853 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00017013 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,423,758 coins and its circulating supply is 54,630,631 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

