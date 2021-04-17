Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is City Holding Co.’s 8th Largest Position

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.8% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.07. 1,092,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

