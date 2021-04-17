Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 196.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

