Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 0.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 287,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144,516. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.