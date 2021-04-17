Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 50,614 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 426,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,169,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.