Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.20. 4,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,931. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.