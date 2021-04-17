Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,252,102 shares of company stock valued at $510,916,491. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. 59,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,298. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

