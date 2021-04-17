Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $3,044,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 106,694 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,147. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.