Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 30,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.01.

