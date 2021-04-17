Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 7,335 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,165,055. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

