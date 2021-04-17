DIA (DIA) Price Tops $4.88 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. DIA has a market cap of $202.15 million and $51.15 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00007952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

