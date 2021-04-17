DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Hits $18.06 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $236,253.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00550510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 757.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,037,580,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,357,980 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

