Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

