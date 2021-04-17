Dogeswap (DOGES) Reaches Market Cap of $446,423.60

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.32 or 0.00036247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a market cap of $446,423.60 and $29,453.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

