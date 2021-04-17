DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $139.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

