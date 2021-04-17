DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $71.41 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $73.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $71.41 or 0.00115955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,098 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

