Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $116.74 million and approximately $172,752.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.47 or 0.00521426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005299 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002138 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,514,016 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

