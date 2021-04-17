Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $173,677.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.