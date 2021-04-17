Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,309 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

