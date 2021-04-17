Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Electronic Tele-Communications stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Electronic Tele-Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Electronic Tele-Communications alerts:

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Tele-Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Tele-Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.