Electrum Dark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 161.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,995.92 and $129.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00108559 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.