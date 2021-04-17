Ellaism Trading Up 6.2% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $378,726.16 and $193.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.58 or 0.03993802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 146.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 192% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,903,059 coins and its circulating supply is 43,851,728 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.