Eminer Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $14.30 million and $2.35 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

