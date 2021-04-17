Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,840.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and $216,840.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

