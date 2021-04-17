Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $5.13 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00610561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022592 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.62 or 0.04575538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.