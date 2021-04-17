Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00004889 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $452.28 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

