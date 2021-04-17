Enzyme (MLN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $88.44 or 0.00142914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $158.54 million and $6.86 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.