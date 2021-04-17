Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.