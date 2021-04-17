EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,252.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. EOS Force has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $120,252.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00342237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

