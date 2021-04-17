EthereumX Market Cap Reaches $147,553.63 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, EthereumX has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EthereumX has a total market capitalization of $147,553.63 and $218.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumX coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00721458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.96 or 0.99976116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00867963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

