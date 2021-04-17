EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $6,313.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

