extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $443,065.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.52 or 1.00202538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00607358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.00386205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.45 or 0.00906962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00138711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004291 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

