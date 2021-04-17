Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,128.61

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. Faceter has a total market cap of $696,128.61 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

