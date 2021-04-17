Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.81. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

