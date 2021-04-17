FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $6.06 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.