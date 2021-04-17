FirmaChain (FCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $529.00

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $529.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

