First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.36. 1,055,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,363. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.