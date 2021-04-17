First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $8.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. 1,056,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $152.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.