First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.80 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.