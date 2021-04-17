First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

FDEU opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

